Fri Dec 06 2024 09:07:09
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 326.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 327.7 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 328 and closed slightly lower at 326.95. The stock reached a high of 330 and a low of 325.6 during the session. The market capitalization stands at 67,892.19 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 361 and a low of 202. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 123,080 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:15:10 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has remained stable with a change of 0.00%, currently trading at 327.70. Over the past year, the stock has seen a significant increase of 37.16%, reaching 327.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 18.48%, reaching 24708.40 during the same period. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.64%
3 Months6.6%
6 Months14.88%
YTD57.35%
1 Year37.16%
06 Dec 2024, 08:46:37 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1329.8Support 1325.4
Resistance 2332.1Support 2323.3
Resistance 3334.2Support 3321.0
06 Dec 2024, 08:33:15 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 9.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 405.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7664
    Buy2221
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
06 Dec 2024, 08:17:37 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 1854 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1729 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1731 k & BSE volume was 123 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:02:40 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹326.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 330 & 325.6 yesterday to end at 327.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

