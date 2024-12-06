JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹328 and closed slightly lower at ₹326.95. The stock reached a high of ₹330 and a low of ₹325.6 during the session. The market capitalization stands at ₹67,892.19 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹361 and a low of ₹202. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 123,080 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has remained stable with a change of 0.00%, currently trading at ₹327.70. Over the past year, the stock has seen a significant increase of 37.16%, reaching ₹327.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 18.48%, reaching 24708.40 during the same period. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.64%
|3 Months
|6.6%
|6 Months
|14.88%
|YTD
|57.35%
|1 Year
|37.16%
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|329.8
|Support 1
|325.4
|Resistance 2
|332.1
|Support 2
|323.3
|Resistance 3
|334.2
|Support 3
|321.0
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 9.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹405.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1731 k & BSE volume was 123 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹330 & ₹325.6 yesterday to end at ₹327.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend