JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹276.4 and closed at ₹271.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹281.5 and the low was ₹273.85. The market capitalization stands at ₹57,442.3 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹300 and ₹141.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 101,021 shares traded.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has increased by 3.15% to reach ₹279.95, in line with the performance of its peer companies. Other companies in its sector, including Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, and Tata Technologies, are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.65% and 0.57% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|351.0
|6.0
|1.74
|394.7
|204.65
|223000.28
|Mankind Pharma
|2167.65
|12.3
|0.57
|2488.65
|1411.85
|86833.55
|JSW Infrastructure
|279.95
|8.55
|3.15
|300.0
|141.75
|57432.05
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|179.75
|7.0
|4.05
|215.0
|49.99
|9253.17
|Tata Technologies
|1051.45
|21.3
|2.07
|1400.0
|982.25
|42652.07
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹281.5 & ₹273.85 yesterday to end at ₹271.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend