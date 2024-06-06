Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 3.17 %. The stock closed at 271.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 280 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at 276.4 and closed at 271.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 281.5 and the low was 273.85. The market capitalization stands at 57,442.3 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 300 and 141.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 101,021 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has increased by 3.15% to reach 279.95, in line with the performance of its peer companies. Other companies in its sector, including Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, and Tata Technologies, are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.65% and 0.57% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services351.06.01.74394.7204.65223000.28
Mankind Pharma2167.6512.30.572488.651411.8586833.55
JSW Infrastructure279.958.553.15300.0141.7557432.05
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency179.757.04.05215.049.999253.17
Tata Technologies1051.4521.32.071400.0982.2542652.07
06 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹271.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 281.5 & 273.85 yesterday to end at 271.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

