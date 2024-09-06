JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹312.7 and closed at ₹309.95. The stock reached a high of ₹318.65 and a low of ₹307.5. With a market capitalization of ₹63,727.8 crore, the stock's performance reflects its volatility within a 52-week range of ₹361 (high) and ₹141.75 (low). The BSE volume recorded was 152,522 shares, indicating a moderate trading activity.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|316.2
|Support 1
|305.05
|Resistance 2
|323.0
|Support 2
|300.7
|Resistance 3
|327.35
|Support 3
|293.9
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 16.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 152 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹318.65 & ₹307.5 yesterday to end at ₹308.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.