Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 285.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 287.05 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at 285.4 and closed at 285.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 289, while the low was 280.4. The market capitalization stands at 58888.62 crores. The 52-week high and low are 300 and 141.75 respectively. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 180218 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:35 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 289.57 and 284.47 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support of 284.47 and selling near the hourly resistance of 289.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 11:21 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹285.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 289 & 280.4 yesterday to end at 285.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.