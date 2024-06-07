JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹285.4 and closed at ₹285.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹289, while the low was ₹280.4. The market capitalization stands at 58888.62 crores. The 52-week high and low are ₹300 and ₹141.75 respectively. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 180218 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 289.57 and 284.47 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support of 284.47 and selling near the hourly resistance of 289.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹289 & ₹280.4 yesterday to end at ₹285.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend