JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure closed at ₹338.5 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹335.4. The high for the day was ₹349.8 and the low was ₹334.65. The market capitalization stood at 72150.52 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹361 and ₹141.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 153693 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has increased by 0.67% and is currently trading at ₹322.00. However, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares experienced a significant decline of -99999.99% over the past year, also settling at ₹322.00. In contrast, the Nifty index saw a rise of 23.98% to reach 24297.50 within the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.52%
|3 Months
|20.23%
|6 Months
|46.84%
|YTD
|53.74%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|354.65
|Support 1
|339.5
|Resistance 2
|359.8
|Support 2
|329.5
|Resistance 3
|369.8
|Support 3
|324.35
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹282.0, 19.31% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 1372 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1933 k
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1205 k & BSE volume was 166 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹338.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹349.8 & ₹334.65 yesterday to end at ₹349.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend