JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 3.25 %. The stock closed at 338.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.5 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure closed at 338.5 on the last trading day, with an open price of 335.4. The high for the day was 349.8 and the low was 334.65. The market capitalization stood at 72150.52 crores. The 52-week high and low were 361 and 141.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 153693 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:19 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has increased by 0.67% and is currently trading at 322.00. However, JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares experienced a significant decline of -99999.99% over the past year, also settling at 322.00. In contrast, the Nifty index saw a rise of 23.98% to reach 24297.50 within the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.52%
3 Months20.23%
6 Months46.84%
YTD53.74%
1 Year-99999.99%
08 Aug 2024, 08:50 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1354.65Support 1339.5
Resistance 2359.8Support 2329.5
Resistance 3369.8Support 3324.35
08 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 282.0, 19.31% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy0011
    Hold0011
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell1111
08 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 1372 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1933 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1205 k & BSE volume was 166 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹338.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 349.8 & 334.65 yesterday to end at 349.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

