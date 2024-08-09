Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 319.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 317.05 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at 321, closed at 319.85 with a high of 324 and a low of 315.5 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stands at 65,451.57 crores. The 52-week high and low are 361 and 141.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 57,002 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 1157 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1649 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1100 k & BSE volume was 57 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹319.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 324 & 315.5 yesterday to end at 317.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

