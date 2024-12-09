Explore
LIVE UPDATES

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 327.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 328.85 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 325.7 and closed at 327.7, reflecting a modest gain. The stock reached a high of 329.75 and a low of 323.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of 67,892.19 crore, the company continues to show resilience despite its 52-week high of 361 and low of 202. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 88,174 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:33:39 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹328.85, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹327.25

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at 328.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 323.22 and 329.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 323.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 329.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:19:19 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has increased by 0.32%, currently trading at 328.30. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 38.55%, reaching 328.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe. Note that the data is current as of October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.04%
3 Months5.91%
6 Months14.22%
YTD57.11%
1 Year38.55%
09 Dec 2024, 08:49:45 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1329.77Support 1323.22
Resistance 2333.03Support 2319.93
Resistance 3336.32Support 3316.67
09 Dec 2024, 08:34:51 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 10.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 405.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy2221
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
09 Dec 2024, 08:17:05 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1685 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 88 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:04:22 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹327.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 329.75 & 323.2 yesterday to end at 327.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

