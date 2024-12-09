JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹325.7 and closed at ₹327.7, reflecting a modest gain. The stock reached a high of ₹329.75 and a low of ₹323.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹67,892.19 crore, the company continues to show resilience despite its 52-week high of ₹361 and low of ₹202. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 88,174 shares.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at ₹328.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹323.22 and ₹329.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹323.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 329.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has increased by 0.32%, currently trading at ₹328.30. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 38.55%, reaching ₹328.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe. Note that the data is current as of October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.04%
|3 Months
|5.91%
|6 Months
|14.22%
|YTD
|57.11%
|1 Year
|38.55%
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|329.77
|Support 1
|323.22
|Resistance 2
|333.03
|Support 2
|319.93
|Resistance 3
|336.32
|Support 3
|316.67
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 10.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹405.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 88 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹329.75 & ₹323.2 yesterday to end at ₹327.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend