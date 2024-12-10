Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 10 Dec 2024, by 1.34 %. The stock closed at 327.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 331.65 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 326.5 and closed at 327.25, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 335.95 and a low of 326.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 67,788.62 crore, the stock is trading well below its 52-week high of 361 and above its 52-week low of 202. The BSE volume for the day was 150,982 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 8.55% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 405.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy2221
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
10 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1753 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 150 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹327.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 335.95 & 326.05 yesterday to end at 331.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

