JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹326.5 and closed at ₹327.25, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹335.95 and a low of ₹326.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹67,788.62 crore, the stock is trading well below its 52-week high of ₹361 and above its 52-week low of ₹202. The BSE volume for the day was 150,982 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 8.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹405.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 150 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹335.95 & ₹326.05 yesterday to end at ₹331.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend