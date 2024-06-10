Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 285.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 286.35 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure had a stable trading day with an open price of 285.4 and a close price of 285.6. The stock reached a high of 289 and a low of 280.4. The market capitalization stood at 58745.01 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 300 and 141.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 393450 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1289.87Support 1281.27
Resistance 2293.73Support 2276.53
Resistance 3298.47Support 3272.67
10 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5639 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 393 k.

10 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹285.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 289 & 280.4 yesterday to end at 285.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.