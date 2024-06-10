JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure had a stable trading day with an open price of ₹285.4 and a close price of ₹285.6. The stock reached a high of ₹289 and a low of ₹280.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹58745.01 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹300 and ₹141.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 393450 shares.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|289.87
|Support 1
|281.27
|Resistance 2
|293.73
|Support 2
|276.53
|Resistance 3
|298.47
|Support 3
|272.67
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 393 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹289 & ₹280.4 yesterday to end at ₹285.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend