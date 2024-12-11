JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹333.85 and closed at ₹331.65, experiencing a high of ₹337.85 and a low of ₹323.45. The company holds a market capitalization of approximately ₹68,689.71 crores. Over the past year, JSW Infrastructure has seen a 52-week high of ₹361 and a low of ₹202. The BSE volume for the day was 181,499 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|336.92
|Support 1
|322.52
|Resistance 2
|344.58
|Support 2
|315.78
|Resistance 3
|351.32
|Support 3
|308.12
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 9.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹405.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|7
|6
|4
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 181 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹337.85 & ₹323.45 yesterday to end at ₹329.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend