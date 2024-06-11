Explore
Tue Jun 11 2024 12:58:43
LIVE UPDATES

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Drops in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2024, 01:02 PM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 11 Jun 2024, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 283.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 279.5 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at 283.7 and closed at 283.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 287.6 while the low was 279.95. The market capitalization stands at 57,801.32 crore, with a 52-week high of 300 and a low of 141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 51,774 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 01:02:35 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW Infrastructure stock's low price for the day was 278.75, while the high price reached 292.95.

11 Jun 2024, 12:37:00 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE reached a peak of 282.0 and a low of 278.75 in the prior trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders should monitor potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1282.15Support 1278.9
Resistance 2283.7Support 2277.2
Resistance 3285.4Support 3275.65
11 Jun 2024, 12:23:54 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days281.74
10 Days282.11
20 Days264.93
50 Days231.39
100 Days242.60
300 Days239.76
11 Jun 2024, 12:23:50 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Short Term and Long Term Trends

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

11 Jun 2024, 12:10:10 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹279.5, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹283.65

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The current market price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has broken the first support of 280.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 277.13. If the stock price breaks the second support of 277.13 then there can be further negative price movement.

11 Jun 2024, 11:40:59 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 284.82 and 279.37 in the last hour. Traders could consider utilizing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 279.37 and selling near the hourly resistance of 284.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1282.95Support 1280.5
Resistance 2283.9Support 2279.0
Resistance 3285.4Support 3278.05
11 Jun 2024, 11:20:03 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹283.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 287.6 & 279.95 yesterday to end at 283.65. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

