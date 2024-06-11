JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Drops in Trading Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹283.7 and closed at ₹283.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹287.6 while the low was ₹279.95. The market capitalization stands at ₹57,801.32 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹300 and a low of ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 51,774 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW Infrastructure stock's low price for the day was ₹278.75, while the high price reached ₹292.95.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE reached a peak of 282.0 and a low of 278.75 in the prior trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders should monitor potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|282.15
|Support 1
|278.9
|Resistance 2
|283.7
|Support 2
|277.2
|Resistance 3
|285.4
|Support 3
|275.65
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|281.74
|10 Days
|282.11
|20 Days
|264.93
|50 Days
|231.39
|100 Days
|242.60
|300 Days
|239.76
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The current market price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has broken the first support of ₹280.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹277.13. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹277.13 then there can be further negative price movement.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 284.82 and 279.37 in the last hour. Traders could consider utilizing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 279.37 and selling near the hourly resistance of 284.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|282.95
|Support 1
|280.5
|Resistance 2
|283.9
|Support 2
|279.0
|Resistance 3
|285.4
|Support 3
|278.05
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹287.6 & ₹279.95 yesterday to end at ₹283.65. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.