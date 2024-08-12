JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹321.95 and closed at ₹316.65. The stock reached a high of ₹322.85 and a low of ₹317.35, with a market capitalization of ₹65,730.26 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹361 and ₹141.75, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 103,158 shares.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|321.85
|Support 1
|316.35
|Resistance 2
|325.1
|Support 2
|314.1
|Resistance 3
|327.35
|Support 3
|310.85
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹282.0, 11.43% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1025 k & BSE volume was 103 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹322.85 & ₹317.35 yesterday to end at ₹318.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.