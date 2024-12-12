JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹328.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹328.05. The stock experienced a high of ₹330.5 and a low of ₹323.7 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹67,187.9 crore, it remains within a 52-week range, having reached a high of ₹361 and a low of ₹202. The BSE volume recorded was 44,357 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹324.55, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹324.45
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at ₹324.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹321.43 and ₹328.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹321.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 328.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has increased by 0.11%, currently trading at ₹324.80. Over the past year, the stock has seen a significant rise of 36.31%, reaching ₹324.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 17.36%, climbing to 24641.80 during the same period. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.8%
|3 Months
|-1.92%
|6 Months
|14.31%
|YTD
|55.71%
|1 Year
|36.31%
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|328.23
|Support 1
|321.43
|Resistance 2
|332.77
|Support 2
|319.17
|Resistance 3
|335.03
|Support 3
|314.63
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 11.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹405.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|7
|6
|4
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 863 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1800 k
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 819 k & BSE volume was 44 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹328.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹330.5 & ₹323.7 yesterday to end at ₹323.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend