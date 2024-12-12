Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 324.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 324.55 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 328.85 and closed slightly lower at 328.05. The stock experienced a high of 330.5 and a low of 323.7 during the day. With a market capitalization of 67,187.9 crore, it remains within a 52-week range, having reached a high of 361 and a low of 202. The BSE volume recorded was 44,357 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:36 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹324.55, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹324.45

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at 324.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 321.43 and 328.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 321.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 328.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

12 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has increased by 0.11%, currently trading at 324.80. Over the past year, the stock has seen a significant rise of 36.31%, reaching 324.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 17.36%, climbing to 24641.80 during the same period. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.8%
3 Months-1.92%
6 Months14.31%
YTD55.71%
1 Year36.31%
12 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1328.23Support 1321.43
Resistance 2332.77Support 2319.17
Resistance 3335.03Support 3314.63
12 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 11.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 405.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6764
    Buy2221
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
12 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 863 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1800 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 819 k & BSE volume was 44 k.

12 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹328.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 330.5 & 323.7 yesterday to end at 323.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

