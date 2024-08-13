JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹310.3 and closed at ₹318.4, with a high of ₹320.75 and a low of ₹310.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹65,854.12 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹361, while the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 177,997 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE's share price has increased by 0.72% and is currently trading at ₹321.30. Over the past year, however, the share price has inexplicably shown a decline of -99999.99% to ₹321.30. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.64%
|3 Months
|17.09%
|6 Months
|51.2%
|YTD
|53.19%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|323.3
|Support 1
|312.85
|Resistance 2
|327.25
|Support 2
|306.35
|Resistance 3
|333.75
|Support 3
|302.4
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹282.0, 11.6% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 1225 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1512 k
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1047 k & BSE volume was 177 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹318.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹320.75 & ₹310.3 yesterday to end at ₹319. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.