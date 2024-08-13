Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 13 Aug 2024, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 318.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 319 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 310.3 and closed at 318.4, with a high of 320.75 and a low of 310.3. The market capitalization stood at 65,854.12 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 361, while the 52-week low is 141.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 177,997 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE's share price has increased by 0.72% and is currently trading at 321.30. Over the past year, however, the share price has inexplicably shown a decline of -99999.99% to 321.30. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.64%
3 Months17.09%
6 Months51.2%
YTD53.19%
1 Year-99999.99%
13 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1323.3Support 1312.85
Resistance 2327.25Support 2306.35
Resistance 3333.75Support 3302.4
13 Aug 2024, 08:35 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 282.0, 11.6% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1101
    Hold0011
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell1111
13 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 1225 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1512 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1047 k & BSE volume was 177 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹318.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 320.75 & 310.3 yesterday to end at 319. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

