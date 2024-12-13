JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹323.8 and closed at ₹324.45, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹326.4 and a low of ₹318.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹66,121.09 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹361 and above its 52-week low of ₹202. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 113,031 shares.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 12.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹405.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|4
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 991 k & BSE volume was 113 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹326.4 & ₹318.5 yesterday to end at ₹319.15. The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions.