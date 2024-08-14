Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 319 per share. The stock is currently trading at 314.35 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 321.45 and closed at 319. The stock reached a high of 321.7 and a low of 313.75. The company's market capitalization stood at 64,894.18 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was 361 and its low was 141.75. The trading volume on the BSE was 48,960 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 920 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1247 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 871 k & BSE volume was 48 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹319 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 321.7 & 313.75 yesterday to end at 314.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

