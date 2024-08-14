JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹321.45 and closed at ₹319. The stock reached a high of ₹321.7 and a low of ₹313.75. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹64,894.18 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was ₹361 and its low was ₹141.75. The trading volume on the BSE was 48,960 shares.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 871 k & BSE volume was 48 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹321.7 & ₹313.75 yesterday to end at ₹314.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.