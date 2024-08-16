Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2024, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 314.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 310.35 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 315 and closed slightly lower at 314.35. The stock reached a high of 316.45 and dipped to a low of 308.8. With a market capitalization of 64,068.42 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 361 and a 52-week low of 141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 44,134 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:20 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE's share price has increased by 1.11%, currently trading at 313.80. Over the past year, the share price has inexplicably shown a decline of -99999.99% to 313.80. During the same period, the Nifty index rose by 24.04%, reaching 24,143.75.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.12%
3 Months11.1%
6 Months42.71%
YTD48.94%
1 Year-99999.99%
16 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1314.93Support 1307.28
Resistance 2319.52Support 2304.22
Resistance 3322.58Support 3299.63
16 Aug 2024, 08:35 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 282.0, 9.13% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy0011
    Hold0011
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell1111
16 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 1021 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1192 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 977 k & BSE volume was 44 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹314.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 316.45 & 308.8 yesterday to end at 310.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.