JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹315 and closed slightly lower at ₹314.35. The stock reached a high of ₹316.45 and dipped to a low of ₹308.8. With a market capitalization of ₹64,068.42 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹361 and a 52-week low of ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 44,134 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE's share price has increased by 1.11%, currently trading at ₹313.80. Over the past year, the share price has inexplicably shown a decline of -99999.99% to ₹313.80. During the same period, the Nifty index rose by 24.04%, reaching 24,143.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.12%
|3 Months
|11.1%
|6 Months
|42.71%
|YTD
|48.94%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|314.93
|Support 1
|307.28
|Resistance 2
|319.52
|Support 2
|304.22
|Resistance 3
|322.58
|Support 3
|299.63
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹282.0, 9.13% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 977 k & BSE volume was 44 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹316.45 & ₹308.8 yesterday to end at ₹310.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.