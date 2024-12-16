JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹318.55 and closed slightly higher at ₹319.15. The stock reached a high of ₹335.8 and a low of ₹317.8 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹66,721.82 crore, JSW Infrastructure's performance reflects its stability, considering its 52-week high of ₹361 and low of ₹202. The BSE volume for the day stood at 151,458 shares traded.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|333.17
|Support 1
|315.17
|Resistance 2
|343.48
|Support 2
|307.48
|Resistance 3
|351.17
|Support 3
|297.17
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 11.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹405.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|4
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 136.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 151 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹335.8 & ₹317.8 yesterday to end at ₹322.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend