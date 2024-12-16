JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 16 Dec 2024, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 319.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 322.85 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 318.55 and closed slightly higher at 319.15. The stock reached a high of 335.8 and a low of 317.8 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 66,721.82 crore, JSW Infrastructure's performance reflects its stability, considering its 52-week high of 361 and low of 202. The BSE volume for the day stood at 151,458 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1333.17Support 1315.17
Resistance 2343.48Support 2307.48
Resistance 3351.17Support 3297.17
16 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 11.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 405.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7764
    Buy2221
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
16 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1965 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 136.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 151 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹319.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 335.8 & 317.8 yesterday to end at 322.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

