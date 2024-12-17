JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹322.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹322.15. The stock reached a high of ₹323.30 and a low of ₹319.20. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹66,721.82 crores. Over the past year, the stock's performance has varied, with a 52-week high of ₹361 and a low of ₹202. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 85,218 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹319.1, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹319.75
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at ₹319.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹318.2 and ₹322.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹318.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 322.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has decreased by 0.05%, currently trading at ₹319.60. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 38.10%, reaching ₹319.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a gain of 15.17%, rising to 24668.25 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.54%
|3 Months
|-1.2%
|6 Months
|6.47%
|YTD
|53.55%
|1 Year
|38.1%
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|322.3
|Support 1
|318.2
|Resistance 2
|324.85
|Support 2
|316.65
|Resistance 3
|326.4
|Support 3
|314.1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 12.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹405.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 806 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1923 k
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 58.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 720 k & BSE volume was 85 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹322.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹323.3 & ₹319.2 yesterday to end at ₹319.75. The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions.