Tue Dec 17 2024 09:33:01
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

3 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 319.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 319.1 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 322.35 and closed slightly lower at 322.15. The stock reached a high of 323.30 and a low of 319.20. The market capitalization stood at approximately 66,721.82 crores. Over the past year, the stock's performance has varied, with a 52-week high of 361 and a low of 202. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 85,218 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:33:11 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹319.1, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹319.75

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at 319.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 318.2 and 322.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 318.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 322.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:21:58 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has decreased by 0.05%, currently trading at 319.60. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 38.10%, reaching 319.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a gain of 15.17%, rising to 24668.25 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.54%
3 Months-1.2%
6 Months6.47%
YTD53.55%
1 Year38.1%
17 Dec 2024, 08:50:50 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1322.3Support 1318.2
Resistance 2324.85Support 2316.65
Resistance 3326.4Support 3314.1
17 Dec 2024, 08:33:13 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 12.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 405.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7664
    Buy2221
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
17 Dec 2024, 08:19:43 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 806 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1923 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 58.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 720 k & BSE volume was 85 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:04:50 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹322.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 323.3 & 319.2 yesterday to end at 319.75. The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions.

