Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 18 2024 13:03:31
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 758.15 -2.72%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.95 -1.17%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,599.85 -0.96%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 469.80 -0.01%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 343.20 -1.73%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

5 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:02 PM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2024, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 317.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 318.45 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened and closed at 319.75, with a high of 320.6 and a low of 314.6. The company's market capitalization stands at 66,255.74 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of 361 and a low of 202. The BSE recorded a volume of 97,848 shares traded for the day, reflecting active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:02:37 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: On the current trading day, JSW Infrastructure stock recorded a low of 314.5 and reached a high of 320.65. This range indicates a moderate fluctuation in the stock price, reflecting investor activity and market dynamics throughout the day.

18 Dec 2024, 12:39:39 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE reached a high of 319.7 and a low of 317.7 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistance levels of 318.22 and 317.53, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new investors could assess the potential for a reversal if the stock appears oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1319.77Support 1317.77
Resistance 2320.73Support 2316.73
Resistance 3321.77Support 3315.77
18 Dec 2024, 12:25:47 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Short Term and Long Term Trends

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Neutral

18 Dec 2024, 12:22:12 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days322.71
10 Days324.90
20 Days315.27
50 Days312.42
100 Days321.09
300 Days294.17
18 Dec 2024, 12:19:56 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹318.45, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹317.35

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at 318.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 314.3 and 320.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 314.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 320.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:53:51 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 321.68 and 315.68 over the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 315.68 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 321.68. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1319.82Support 1318.22
Resistance 2320.73Support 2317.53
Resistance 3321.42Support 3316.62
18 Dec 2024, 11:21:41 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹319.55, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹317.35

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at 319.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 314.3 and 320.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 314.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 320.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:12:51 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Stock Peers

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE increased by 0.54% today, reaching 319.05, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Premier Energies and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are experiencing declines, Mankind Pharma and another unnamed peer are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.42% and 0.5%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Mankind Pharma2745.083.83.152882.751849.95109961.53
null866.00.00.01015.0755.243300.0
JSW Infrastructure319.051.70.54361.0202.065453.45
Premier Energies1292.75-30.7-2.321387.1801.658273.86
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency207.1-5.4-2.54310.095.5755663.61
18 Dec 2024, 11:04:23 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 12.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 405.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7664
    Buy2221
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
18 Dec 2024, 10:34:38 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE touched a high of 320.65 & a low of 314.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1321.68Support 1315.68
Resistance 2324.17Support 2312.17
Resistance 3327.68Support 3309.68
18 Dec 2024, 10:15:25 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:52:16 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Stock Peers

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE increased by 0.09% today, reaching 317.65, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Companies like Premier Energies and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are seeing declines, whereas Mankind Pharma and another unspecified peer are gaining. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are showing slight movements of -0.07% and +0.08%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Mankind Pharma2664.052.850.112882.751849.95106718.76
null866.00.00.01015.0755.243300.0
JSW Infrastructure317.650.30.09361.0202.065166.24
Premier Energies1299.25-24.2-1.831387.1801.658566.86
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency210.6-1.9-0.89310.095.5756604.32
18 Dec 2024, 09:34:25 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹318.5, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹317.35

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at 318.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 314.3 and 320.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 314.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 320.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:24:07 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has increased by 0.61%, currently trading at 319.30. Over the past year, the price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares has surged by 36.81%, reaching 319.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24,297.95 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.26%
3 Months-2.7%
6 Months3.95%
YTD52.38%
1 Year36.81%
18 Dec 2024, 08:50:57 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1320.3Support 1314.3
Resistance 2323.45Support 2311.45
Resistance 3326.3Support 3308.3
18 Dec 2024, 08:36:34 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 13.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 405.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7664
    Buy2221
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
18 Dec 2024, 08:15:31 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 1230 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1909 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1133 k & BSE volume was 97 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:00:12 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹319.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 320.6 & 314.6 yesterday to end at 317.15. The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue