JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened and closed at ₹319.75, with a high of ₹320.6 and a low of ₹314.6. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹66,255.74 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹361 and a low of ₹202. The BSE recorded a volume of 97,848 shares traded for the day, reflecting active market participation.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: On the current trading day, JSW Infrastructure stock recorded a low of ₹314.5 and reached a high of ₹320.65. This range indicates a moderate fluctuation in the stock price, reflecting investor activity and market dynamics throughout the day.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE reached a high of 319.7 and a low of 317.7 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistance levels of 318.22 and 317.53, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new investors could assess the potential for a reversal if the stock appears oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|319.77
|Support 1
|317.77
|Resistance 2
|320.73
|Support 2
|316.73
|Resistance 3
|321.77
|Support 3
|315.77
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Short Term and Long Term Trends
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Neutral
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|322.71
|10 Days
|324.90
|20 Days
|315.27
|50 Days
|312.42
|100 Days
|321.09
|300 Days
|294.17
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹318.45, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹317.35
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at ₹318.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹314.3 and ₹320.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹314.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 320.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 321.68 and 315.68 over the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 315.68 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 321.68. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹319.55, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹317.35
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at ₹319.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹314.3 and ₹320.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹314.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 320.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Stock Peers
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE increased by 0.54% today, reaching ₹319.05, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Premier Energies and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are experiencing declines, Mankind Pharma and another unnamed peer are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.42% and 0.5%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mankind Pharma
|2745.0
|83.8
|3.15
|2882.75
|1849.95
|109961.53
|null
|866.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1015.0
|755.2
|43300.0
|JSW Infrastructure
|319.05
|1.7
|0.54
|361.0
|202.0
|65453.45
|Premier Energies
|1292.75
|-30.7
|-2.32
|1387.1
|801.6
|58273.86
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|207.1
|-5.4
|-2.54
|310.0
|95.57
|55663.61
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE touched a high of 320.65 & a low of 314.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE increased by 0.09% today, reaching ₹317.65, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Companies like Premier Energies and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are seeing declines, whereas Mankind Pharma and another unspecified peer are gaining. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are showing slight movements of -0.07% and +0.08%, respectively.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has increased by 0.61%, currently trading at ₹319.30. Over the past year, the price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares has surged by 36.81%, reaching ₹319.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24,297.95 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.26%
|3 Months
|-2.7%
|6 Months
|3.95%
|YTD
|52.38%
|1 Year
|36.81%
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 1230 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1909 k
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1133 k & BSE volume was 97 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹319.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹320.6 & ₹314.6 yesterday to end at ₹317.15. The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions.