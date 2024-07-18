JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Falls in Trading Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure had a volatile trading day with the open price at ₹345.35 and the close price at ₹343.55. The stock reached a high of ₹347.3 and a low of ₹338. The market capitalization stood at ₹69,597.5 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹361 and ₹141.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 176,463 shares traded.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE reached a peak of 337.15 and a low of 334.05 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 337.15, suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|338.18
|Support 1
|335.08
|Resistance 2
|339.22
|Support 2
|333.02
|Resistance 3
|341.28
|Support 3
|331.98
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|352.41
|10 Days
|337.65
|20 Days
|316.25
|50 Days
|282.30
|100 Days
|259.75
|300 Days
|233.78
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at ₹339.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹335.73 and ₹345.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹335.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 345.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 339.92 and 335.32 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 335.32 and selling near the hourly resistance of 339.92.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|337.15
|Support 1
|333.35
|Resistance 2
|339.3
|Support 2
|331.7
|Resistance 3
|340.95
|Support 3
|329.55
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹347.3 & ₹338 yesterday to end at ₹339.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend