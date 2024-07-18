Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Stock Falls in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:33 PM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 343.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 339.25 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure had a volatile trading day with the open price at 345.35 and the close price at 343.55. The stock reached a high of 347.3 and a low of 338. The market capitalization stood at 69,597.5 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 361 and 141.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 176,463 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 12:33 PM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE reached a peak of 337.15 and a low of 334.05 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 337.15, suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1338.18Support 1335.08
Resistance 2339.22Support 2333.02
Resistance 3341.28Support 3331.98
18 Jul 2024, 12:25 PM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days352.41
10 Days337.65
20 Days316.25
50 Days282.30
100 Days259.75
300 Days233.78
18 Jul 2024, 12:23 PM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Short Term and Long Term Trends

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Jul 2024, 12:18 PM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹339.25, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹343.55

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at 339.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 335.73 and 345.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 335.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 345.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jul 2024, 11:33 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 339.92 and 335.32 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 335.32 and selling near the hourly resistance of 339.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1337.15Support 1333.35
Resistance 2339.3Support 2331.7
Resistance 3340.95Support 3329.55
18 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹343.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 347.3 & 338 yesterday to end at 339.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.