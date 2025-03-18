JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Highlights : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed today at ₹269.20, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹265.70

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹265.95 and closed lower at ₹262.65. The stock reached a high of ₹269.65 and a low of ₹262.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹55,366.54 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹361 and a low of ₹211.55. A total of 48,413 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has a 1.91% MF holding & 4.07% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in to 1.91% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 4.20% in to 4.07% in quarter.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has a ROE of 19.23% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 10.78% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 15.00% & 15.00% respectively.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Financial performance
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has delivered a EPS growth of 55.51% & a revenue growth of 32.89% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 42893.30 cr which is 13.99% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 21.92% for revenue & 21.27% in profit for the quarter 4.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Stock Peers
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE increased by 1.32% today, reaching ₹269.20, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. For instance, Bharti Hexacom is experiencing a decline, whereas Waaree Energies, Premier Energies, and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Hexacom
|1321.2
|-35.6
|-2.62
|1606.2
|755.2
|66013.93
|Waaree Energies
|2180.3
|65.9
|3.12
|3740.75
|2030.0
|62636.35
|Jsw Infrastructure
|269.2
|3.5
|1.32
|361.0
|218.1
|56532.05
|Premier Energies
|895.3
|7.85
|0.88
|1387.1
|801.6
|40357.83
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|146.0
|7.9
|5.72
|310.0
|124.5
|39241.36
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Jsw Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: On the current trading day, Jsw Infrastructure stock recorded a low of ₹266.55 and reached a high of ₹270.80. The stock's performance indicates a range of ₹4.25 between its highest and lowest points for the day.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed today at ₹269.20, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹265.70
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price closed the day at ₹269.20 - a 1.32% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 271.82 , 273.43 , 276.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 267.57 , 264.93 , 263.32.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹269.10, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹265.70
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has surpassed the first resistance of ₹268.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹272.68. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹272.68 then there can be further positive price movement.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|264.58
|10 Days
|258.91
|20 Days
|250.09
|50 Days
|270.07
|100 Days
|290.65
|300 Days
|303.51
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Short Term and Long Term Trends
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 270.28 and 267.88 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 267.88 and selling near hourly resistance 270.28 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|269.07
|Support 1
|267.42
|Resistance 2
|270.03
|Support 2
|266.73
|Resistance 3
|270.72
|Support 3
|265.77
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹268.50, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹265.70
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The current market price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has surpassed the first resistance of ₹268.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹272.68. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹272.68 then there can be further positive price movement.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 271.07 and 268.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 268.27 and selling near hourly resistance 271.07 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|270.28
|Support 1
|267.88
|Resistance 2
|271.57
|Support 2
|266.77
|Resistance 3
|272.68
|Support 3
|265.48
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Short Term and Long Term Trends
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|264.58
|10 Days
|258.91
|20 Days
|250.09
|50 Days
|270.07
|100 Days
|290.65
|300 Days
|303.51
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹269.50, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹265.70
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has surpassed the first resistance of ₹268.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹272.68. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹272.68 then there can be further positive price movement.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 270.1 and 267.2 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 267.2 and selling near hourly resistance 270.1 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|269.9
|Support 1
|267.3
|Resistance 2
|270.9
|Support 2
|265.7
|Resistance 3
|272.5
|Support 3
|264.7
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹267.45, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹265.70
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at ₹267.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹260.62 and ₹268.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹260.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 268.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹267.35, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹265.70
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at ₹267.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹260.62 and ₹268.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹260.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 268.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has increased by 0.85%, currently trading at ₹267.95. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 14.26%, reaching ₹267.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.91%
|3 Months
|-8.77%
|6 Months
|-19.44%
|YTD
|-16.75%
|1 Year
|14.26%
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|268.17
|Support 1
|260.62
|Resistance 2
|272.68
|Support 2
|257.58
|Resistance 3
|275.72
|Support 3
|253.07
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3055 k
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 48 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹262.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹269.65 & ₹262.10 yesterday to end at ₹263.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.