JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Highlights : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed today at 269.20, up 1.32% from yesterday's 265.70

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Highlights

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 265.95 and closed lower at 262.65. The stock reached a high of 269.65 and a low of 262.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of 55,366.54 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 361 and a low of 211.55. A total of 48,413 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:03 PM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has a 1.91% MF holding & 4.07% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in to 1.91% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 4.20% in to 4.07% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:33 PM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has a ROE of 19.23% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 10.78% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 15.00% & 15.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:03 PM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Financial performance

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has delivered a EPS growth of 55.51% & a revenue growth of 32.89% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 42893.30 cr which is 13.99% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 21.92% for revenue & 21.27% in profit for the quarter 4.

18 Mar 2025, 06:33 PM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 347.0, 28.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

18 Mar 2025, 06:03 PM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Stock Peers

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE increased by 1.32% today, reaching 269.20, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. For instance, Bharti Hexacom is experiencing a decline, whereas Waaree Energies, Premier Energies, and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Hexacom1321.2-35.6-2.621606.2755.266013.93
Waaree Energies2180.365.93.123740.752030.062636.35
Jsw Infrastructure269.23.51.32361.0218.156532.05
Premier Energies895.37.850.881387.1801.640357.83
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency146.07.95.72310.0124.539241.36
18 Mar 2025, 03:48 PM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed today at ₹269.20, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹265.70

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price closed the day at 269.20 - a 1.32% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 271.82 , 273.43 , 276.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 267.57 , 264.93 , 263.32.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:10 PM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹269.10, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹265.70

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has surpassed the first resistance of 268.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 272.68. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 272.68 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 02:55 PM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Short Term and Long Term Trends

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 09:19 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has increased by 0.85%, currently trading at 267.95. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 14.26%, reaching 267.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.91%
3 Months-8.77%
6 Months-19.44%
YTD-16.75%
1 Year14.26%
18 Mar 2025, 08:49 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1268.17Support 1260.62
Resistance 2272.68Support 2257.58
Resistance 3275.72Support 3253.07
18 Mar 2025, 08:15 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3055 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 48 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹262.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 269.65 & 262.10 yesterday to end at 263.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.