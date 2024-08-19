JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹310.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹310.35. The stock reached a high of ₹315 and dipped to a low of ₹310.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹64,739.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹361 and ₹141.75, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 102,117 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹315 & ₹310.4 yesterday to end at ₹313.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.