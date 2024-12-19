Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 19 Dec 2024, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 317.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 318.5 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 318.05 and closed slightly lower at 317.35, with a high of 320.65 and a low of 314.50. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately 65,748.23 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 361 and a low of 202, with a trading volume of 110,604 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1321.27Support 1315.12
Resistance 2324.03Support 2311.73
Resistance 3327.42Support 3308.97
19 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 13.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 405.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7664
    Buy2221
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
19 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 1560 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1847 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1450 k & BSE volume was 110 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹317.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 320.65 & 314.5 yesterday to end at 318.5. The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions.

