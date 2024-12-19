JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹318.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹317.35, with a high of ₹320.65 and a low of ₹314.50. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹65,748.23 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹361 and a low of ₹202, with a trading volume of 110,604 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|321.27
|Support 1
|315.12
|Resistance 2
|324.03
|Support 2
|311.73
|Resistance 3
|327.42
|Support 3
|308.97
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 13.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹405.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1450 k & BSE volume was 110 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹320.65 & ₹314.5 yesterday to end at ₹318.5. The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions.