Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 19 Jul 2024, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 343.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 339.25 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at 345.35 and closed at 343.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 347.3, while the low was 338. The market capitalization stands at 69597.5 cr. The 52-week high and low are 361 and 141.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 176463 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 08:20 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 1524 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4827 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1453 k & BSE volume was 71 k.

19 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹343.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 347.3 & 338 yesterday to end at 339.25. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.