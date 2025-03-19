JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Highlights : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed today at ₹288.20, up 7.06% from yesterday's ₹269.20

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹266.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹265.70. The stock reached a high of ₹270.80 and maintained a low of ₹266.55 throughout the session. With a market capitalization of ₹56,532.05 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹361 and a low of ₹218.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 124,048 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has a 1.91% MF holding & 4.07% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in to 1.91% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 4.20% in to 4.07% in quarter.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has a ROE of 19.23% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 10.78% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 15.00% & 15.00% respectively.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Financial performance
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has delivered a EPS growth of 55.51% & a revenue growth of 32.89% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 42893.30 cr which is 13.99% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 21.92% for revenue & 21.27% in profit for the quarter 4.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹347.0, 20.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Stock Peers
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE increased by 7.06% today, reaching ₹288.20, while its competitors showed mixed results. Bharti Hexacom experienced a decline, whereas Waaree Energies, Premier Energies, and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, rose by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Hexacom
|1320.3
|-2.25
|-0.17
|1606.2
|755.2
|65968.97
|Waaree Energies
|2255.5
|75.2
|3.45
|3740.75
|2030.0
|64796.72
|Jsw Infrastructure
|288.2
|19.0
|7.06
|361.0
|218.1
|60522.05
|Premier Energies
|928.6
|33.3
|3.72
|1387.1
|801.6
|41858.91
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|151.9
|5.9
|4.04
|310.0
|124.5
|40827.14
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Jsw Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: On the current trading day, Jsw Infrastructure stock recorded a low of ₹269.40 and reached a high of ₹288.30. This indicates a price fluctuation within the session, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment surrounding the stock.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed today at ₹288.20, up 7.06% from yesterday's ₹269.20
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price closed the day at ₹288.20 - a 7.06% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 294.53 , 300.87 , 313.43. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 275.63 , 263.07 , 256.73.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates:
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹286.30, up 6.35% from yesterday's ₹269.20
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at ₹286.30 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹276.07. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Short Term and Long Term Trends
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|264.58
|10 Days
|258.91
|20 Days
|250.09
|50 Days
|270.07
|100 Days
|290.65
|300 Days
|303.51
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE touched a high of 285.6 & a low of 280.5 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|287.17
|Support 1
|282.07
|Resistance 2
|288.93
|Support 2
|278.73
|Resistance 3
|292.27
|Support 3
|276.97
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹283.95, up 5.48% from yesterday's ₹269.20
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at ₹283.95 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹276.07. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 283.67 and 280.87 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 280.87 and selling near hourly resistance 283.67 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|282.23
|Support 1
|280.33
|Resistance 2
|283.27
|Support 2
|279.47
|Resistance 3
|284.13
|Support 3
|278.43
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Jsw Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: On the current trading day, Jsw Infrastructure stock reached a low of ₹269.40 and a high of ₹285.50. This range indicates a volatility in the stock's performance, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics throughout the day.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 285.82 and 279.97 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 279.97 and selling near hourly resistance 285.82 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|283.67
|Support 1
|280.87
|Resistance 2
|284.78
|Support 2
|279.18
|Resistance 3
|286.47
|Support 3
|278.07
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹282.30, up 4.87% from yesterday's ₹269.20
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at ₹282.30 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹276.07. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 283.62 and 277.07 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 277.07 and selling near hourly resistance 283.62 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|285.82
|Support 1
|279.97
|Resistance 2
|288.58
|Support 2
|276.88
|Resistance 3
|291.67
|Support 3
|274.12
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹285.40, up 6.02% from yesterday's ₹269.20
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at ₹285.40 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹276.07. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE touched a high of 284.5 & a low of 277.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|283.62
|Support 1
|277.07
|Resistance 2
|287.33
|Support 2
|274.23
|Resistance 3
|290.17
|Support 3
|270.52
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates:
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹280, up 4.01% from yesterday's ₹269.20
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at ₹280 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹276.07. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has increased by 1.97%, currently trading at ₹274.50. Over the past year, the price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares has risen by 8.99% to reach ₹274.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.3%
|3 Months
|-9.14%
|6 Months
|-19.87%
|YTD
|-15.36%
|1 Year
|8.99%
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|271.82
|Support 1
|267.57
|Resistance 2
|273.43
|Support 2
|264.93
|Resistance 3
|276.07
|Support 3
|263.32
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 1917 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2978 k
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1793 k & BSE volume was 124 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹265.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹270.80 & ₹266.55 yesterday to end at ₹269.20. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.