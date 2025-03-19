Explore
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Highlights : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed today at ₹288.20, up 7.06% from yesterday's ₹269.20

9 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Highlights : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 7.06 %. The stock closed at 269.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 288.20 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Highlights Premium
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Highlights

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 266.55 and closed slightly lower at 265.70. The stock reached a high of 270.80 and maintained a low of 266.55 throughout the session. With a market capitalization of 56,532.05 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 361 and a low of 218.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 124,048 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:00:32 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has a 1.91% MF holding & 4.07% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.81% in to 1.91% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 4.20% in to 4.07% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:34:15 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has a ROE of 19.23% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 10.78% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 15.00% & 15.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:02:39 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Financial performance

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has delivered a EPS growth of 55.51% & a revenue growth of 32.89% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 42893.30 cr which is 13.99% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 21.92% for revenue & 21.27% in profit for the quarter 4.

19 Mar 2025, 06:32:19 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 06:02:56 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Stock Peers

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE increased by 7.06% today, reaching 288.20, while its competitors showed mixed results. Bharti Hexacom experienced a decline, whereas Waaree Energies, Premier Energies, and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, rose by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Hexacom1320.3-2.25-0.171606.2755.265968.97
Waaree Energies2255.575.23.453740.752030.064796.72
Jsw Infrastructure288.219.07.06361.0218.160522.05
Premier Energies928.633.33.721387.1801.641858.91
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency151.95.94.04310.0124.540827.14
19 Mar 2025, 05:31:32 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Jsw Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: On the current trading day, Jsw Infrastructure stock recorded a low of 269.40 and reached a high of 288.30. This indicates a price fluctuation within the session, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment surrounding the stock.

19 Mar 2025, 03:53:01 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed today at ₹288.20, up 7.06% from yesterday's ₹269.20

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price closed the day at 288.20 - a 7.06% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 294.53 , 300.87 , 313.43. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 275.63 , 263.07 , 256.73.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:30:35 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:13:08 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹286.30, up 6.35% from yesterday's ₹269.20

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at 286.30 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 276.07. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 02:57:39 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Short Term and Long Term Trends

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:57:13 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days264.58
10 Days258.91
20 Days250.09
50 Days270.07
100 Days290.65
300 Days303.51
19 Mar 2025, 02:36:53 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE touched a high of 285.6 & a low of 280.5 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1287.17Support 1282.07
Resistance 2288.93Support 2278.73
Resistance 3292.27Support 3276.97
19 Mar 2025, 02:14:33 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 02:01:51 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹283.95, up 5.48% from yesterday's ₹269.20

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at 283.95 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 276.07. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 01:34:38 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 283.67 and 280.87 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 280.87 and selling near hourly resistance 283.67 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1282.23Support 1280.33
Resistance 2283.27Support 2279.47
Resistance 3284.13Support 3278.43
19 Mar 2025, 01:00:01 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Jsw Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: On the current trading day, Jsw Infrastructure stock reached a low of 269.40 and a high of 285.50. This range indicates a volatility in the stock's performance, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics throughout the day.

19 Mar 2025, 12:34:41 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 285.82 and 279.97 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 279.97 and selling near hourly resistance 285.82 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1283.67Support 1280.87
Resistance 2284.78Support 2279.18
Resistance 3286.47Support 3278.07
19 Mar 2025, 12:24:53 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 12:23:41 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 12:15:19 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹282.30, up 4.87% from yesterday's ₹269.20

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at 282.30 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 276.07. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 11:37:14 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 283.62 and 277.07 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 277.07 and selling near hourly resistance 283.62 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1285.82Support 1279.97
Resistance 2288.58Support 2276.88
Resistance 3291.67Support 3274.12
19 Mar 2025, 11:26:04 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹285.40, up 6.02% from yesterday's ₹269.20

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at 285.40 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 276.07. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 11:11:39 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Stock Peers

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE saw a 5.35% increase in its share price today, reaching 283.60, while its competitors are showing mixed results. While Bharti Hexacom is experiencing a decline, other peers like Waaree Energies, Premier Energies, and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.23%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Hexacom1318.8-3.75-0.281606.2755.265894.02
Waaree Energies2227.046.72.143740.752030.063977.96
Jsw Infrastructure283.614.45.35361.0218.159556.05
Premier Energies929.834.53.851387.1801.641913.0
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency150.44.43.01310.0124.540423.98
19 Mar 2025, 11:00:38 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 10:37:16 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE touched a high of 284.5 & a low of 277.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1283.62Support 1277.07
Resistance 2287.33Support 2274.23
Resistance 3290.17Support 3270.52
19 Mar 2025, 10:15:18 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:50:43 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Stock Peers

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Today, the share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE increased by 3.58%, reaching 278.85, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Bharti Hexacom is experiencing a decline, whereas Waaree Energies, Premier Energies, and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen slight changes of -0.04% and +0.09%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Hexacom1313.5-9.05-0.681606.2755.265629.2
Waaree Energies2219.0538.751.783740.752030.063749.57
Jsw Infrastructure278.859.653.58361.0218.158558.55
Premier Energies909.1513.851.551387.1801.640982.15
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency148.42.41.64310.0124.539886.43
19 Mar 2025, 09:36:41 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹280, up 4.01% from yesterday's ₹269.20

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at 280 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 276.07. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 09:19:10 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has increased by 1.97%, currently trading at 274.50. Over the past year, the price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares has risen by 8.99% to reach 274.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.3%
3 Months-9.14%
6 Months-19.87%
YTD-15.36%
1 Year8.99%
19 Mar 2025, 08:48:11 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1271.82Support 1267.57
Resistance 2273.43Support 2264.93
Resistance 3276.07Support 3263.32
19 Mar 2025, 08:32:42 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 08:18:07 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 1917 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2978 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1793 k & BSE volume was 124 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:03:04 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹265.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 270.80 & 266.55 yesterday to end at 269.20. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

