JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹316.35 and closed at ₹313.6. The stock reached a high of ₹317.95 and a low of ₹313. BSE volume was 118,767 shares. The market capitalization was recorded as 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹361 and ₹141.75, respectively.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|317.0
|Support 1
|312.05
|Resistance 2
|319.95
|Support 2
|310.05
|Resistance 3
|321.95
|Support 3
|307.1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹282.0, 10.11% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1034 k & BSE volume was 118 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹317.95 & ₹313 yesterday to end at ₹313.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.