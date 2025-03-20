Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Highlights : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed today at 295.70, up 2.92% from yesterday's 287.30
LIVE UPDATES

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Highlights : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed today at ₹295.70, up 2.92% from yesterday's ₹287.30

9 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:04 PM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Highlights : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 2.92 %. The stock closed at 287.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 295.70 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Highlights Premium
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Highlights

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 269.40 and closed slightly lower at 269.20. The stock reached a high of 288.30 and matched its opening low of 269.40 during the session. The market capitalization stands at 60,522.05 crore, with a 52-week high of 361 and a low of 218.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 350,971 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:04:47 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Financial performance

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has delivered a EPS growth of 55.51% & a revenue growth of 32.89% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 42893.30 cr which is 13.99% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 21.92% for revenue & 21.27% in profit for the quarter 4.

20 Mar 2025, 06:35:25 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 347.0, 17.35% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7777
    Buy3332
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell0.000.0011
20 Mar 2025, 06:00:45 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Stock Peers

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE increased by 2.92% today, reaching 295.70, while its competitors showed mixed results. Companies like Waaree Energies and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency experienced declines, whereas Bharti Hexacom and Premier Energies saw upward movement. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Hexacom1325.553.250.251606.2755.266231.28
Waaree Energies2250.55-4.95-0.223740.752030.064654.52
Jsw Infrastructure295.78.42.92361.0218.162097.05
Premier Energies950.019.72.121387.1801.642823.56
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency149.95-1.95-1.28310.0124.540303.03
20 Mar 2025, 05:33:59 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Jsw Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: On the current trading day, Jsw Infrastructure stock recorded a low of 286.65 and reached a high of 296.85. This range indicates a volatility in the stock, reflecting market dynamics throughout the trading session.

20 Mar 2025, 03:51:49 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed today at ₹295.70, up 2.92% from yesterday's ₹287.30

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price closed the day at 295.70 - a 2.92% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 299.35 , 303.2 , 309.55. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 289.15 , 282.8 , 278.95.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:30:00 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:14:37 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹295.50, up 2.85% from yesterday's ₹287.30

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has surpassed the first resistance of 294.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 300.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 300.87 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:57:40 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Short Term and Long Term Trends

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 02:56:08 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days263.75
10 Days260.03
20 Days251.36
50 Days268.81
100 Days290.22
300 Days303.44
20 Mar 2025, 02:35:42 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 295.4 and 293.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 293.5 and selling near hourly resistance 295.4 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1296.63Support 1294.28
Resistance 2297.92Support 2293.22
Resistance 3298.98Support 3291.93
20 Mar 2025, 02:11:38 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 02:05:26 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹295.50, up 2.85% from yesterday's ₹287.30

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The current market price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has surpassed the first resistance of 294.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 300.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 300.87 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:36:46 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 296.4 and 293.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 293.4 and selling near hourly resistance 296.4 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1295.4Support 1293.5
Resistance 2296.4Support 2292.6
Resistance 3297.3Support 3291.6
20 Mar 2025, 01:00:02 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Jsw Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: On the current trading day, Jsw Infrastructure stock recorded a low of 286.65 and reached a high of 296. This range reflects the stock's volatility and market activity within the day, indicating potential investor interest and fluctuations in its trading performance.

20 Mar 2025, 12:35:41 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 295.3 and 291.2 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 291.2 and selling near hourly resistance 295.3 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1296.4Support 1293.4
Resistance 2297.7Support 2291.7
Resistance 3299.4Support 3290.4
20 Mar 2025, 12:22:43 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 12:21:04 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 12:11:34 PM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹294.90, up 2.65% from yesterday's ₹287.30

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has surpassed the first resistance of 294.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 300.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 300.87 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:37:18 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE touched a high of 294.6 & a low of 290.5 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 293.05 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1295.3Support 1291.2
Resistance 2297.0Support 2288.8
Resistance 3299.4Support 3287.1
20 Mar 2025, 11:25:13 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹294, up 2.33% from yesterday's ₹287.30

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at 294 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 275.63 and 294.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 275.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 294.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:16:57 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Stock Peers

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE increased by 2.45% today, reaching 294.35, while its peers show mixed performance. Companies like Waaree Energies and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are experiencing declines, whereas Bharti Hexacom and Premier Energies are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.60% and 0.67%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Hexacom1330.07.70.581606.2755.266453.63
Waaree Energies2248.75-6.75-0.33740.752030.064602.81
Jsw Infrastructure294.357.052.45361.0218.161813.55
Premier Energies935.455.150.551387.1801.642167.69
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency150.25-1.65-1.09310.0124.540383.66
20 Mar 2025, 11:04:29 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 10:34:38 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE touched a high of 291.95 & a low of 286.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1293.05Support 1287.75
Resistance 2295.15Support 2284.55
Resistance 3298.35Support 3282.45
20 Mar 2025, 10:12:09 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:52:14 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Stock Peers

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Today, the share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE increased by 0.85%, reaching 289.75, while its competitors show a mixed performance. Companies like Waaree Energies and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are experiencing declines, whereas Bharti Hexacom and Premier Energies are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.68% and 0.48%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Hexacom1325.653.350.251606.2755.266236.28
Waaree Energies2246.0-9.5-0.423740.752030.064523.8
Jsw Infrastructure289.752.450.85361.0218.160847.55
Premier Energies930.650.350.041387.1801.641951.31
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency150.7-1.2-0.79310.0124.540504.61
20 Mar 2025, 09:30:08 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹290.60, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹287.30

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at 290.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 275.63 and 294.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 275.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 294.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:17:49 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has increased by 1.95%, currently trading at 292.90. Over the past year, the stock has seen a gain of 19.31%, reaching 292.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22907.60 during the same one-year period. Please note that the data is accurate up until October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.39%
3 Months-4.06%
6 Months-15.19%
YTD-9.65%
1 Year19.31%
20 Mar 2025, 08:50:17 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1294.53Support 1275.63
Resistance 2300.87Support 2263.07
Resistance 3313.43Support 3256.73
20 Mar 2025, 08:33:47 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 08:16:03 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3155 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 87.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 350 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:01:22 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹269.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 288.30 & 269.40 yesterday to end at 288.20. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

