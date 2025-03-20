JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Highlights : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed today at 295.70, up 2.92% from yesterday's 287.30

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹269.40 and closed slightly lower at ₹269.20. The stock reached a high of ₹288.30 and matched its opening low of ₹269.40 during the session. The market capitalization stands at ₹60,522.05 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹361 and a low of ₹218.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 350,971 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has delivered a EPS growth of 55.51% & a revenue growth of 32.89% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 42893.30 cr which is 13.99% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 21.92% for revenue & 21.27% in profit for the quarter 4.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹347.0, 17.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE increased by 2.92% today, reaching ₹295.70, while its competitors showed mixed results. Companies like Waaree Energies and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency experienced declines, whereas Bharti Hexacom and Premier Energies saw upward movement. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Hexacom
|1325.55
|3.25
|0.25
|1606.2
|755.2
|66231.28
|Waaree Energies
|2250.55
|-4.95
|-0.22
|3740.75
|2030.0
|64654.52
|Jsw Infrastructure
|295.7
|8.4
|2.92
|361.0
|218.1
|62097.05
|Premier Energies
|950.0
|19.7
|2.12
|1387.1
|801.6
|42823.56
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|149.95
|-1.95
|-1.28
|310.0
|124.5
|40303.03
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: On the current trading day, Jsw Infrastructure stock recorded a low of ₹286.65 and reached a high of ₹296.85. This range indicates a volatility in the stock, reflecting market dynamics throughout the trading session.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price closed the day at ₹295.70 - a 2.92% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 299.35 , 303.2 , 309.55. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 289.15 , 282.8 , 278.95.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has surpassed the first resistance of ₹294.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹300.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹300.87 then there can be further positive price movement.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|263.75
|10 Days
|260.03
|20 Days
|251.36
|50 Days
|268.81
|100 Days
|290.22
|300 Days
|303.44
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 295.4 and 293.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 293.5 and selling near hourly resistance 295.4 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|296.63
|Support 1
|294.28
|Resistance 2
|297.92
|Support 2
|293.22
|Resistance 3
|298.98
|Support 3
|291.93
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹347.0, 17.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The current market price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has surpassed the first resistance of ₹294.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹300.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹300.87 then there can be further positive price movement.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 296.4 and 293.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 293.4 and selling near hourly resistance 296.4 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|295.4
|Support 1
|293.5
|Resistance 2
|296.4
|Support 2
|292.6
|Resistance 3
|297.3
|Support 3
|291.6
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: On the current trading day, Jsw Infrastructure stock recorded a low of ₹286.65 and reached a high of ₹296. This range reflects the stock's volatility and market activity within the day, indicating potential investor interest and fluctuations in its trading performance.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 295.3 and 291.2 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 291.2 and selling near hourly resistance 295.3 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|296.4
|Support 1
|293.4
|Resistance 2
|297.7
|Support 2
|291.7
|Resistance 3
|299.4
|Support 3
|290.4
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|263.75
|10 Days
|260.03
|20 Days
|251.36
|50 Days
|268.81
|100 Days
|290.22
|300 Days
|303.44
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has surpassed the first resistance of ₹294.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹300.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹300.87 then there can be further positive price movement.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE touched a high of 294.6 & a low of 290.5 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 293.05 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|295.3
|Support 1
|291.2
|Resistance 2
|297.0
|Support 2
|288.8
|Resistance 3
|299.4
|Support 3
|287.1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at ₹294 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹275.63 and ₹294.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹275.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 294.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE increased by 2.45% today, reaching ₹294.35, while its peers show mixed performance. Companies like Waaree Energies and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are experiencing declines, whereas Bharti Hexacom and Premier Energies are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.60% and 0.67%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Hexacom
|1330.0
|7.7
|0.58
|1606.2
|755.2
|66453.63
|Waaree Energies
|2248.75
|-6.75
|-0.3
|3740.75
|2030.0
|64602.81
|Jsw Infrastructure
|294.35
|7.05
|2.45
|361.0
|218.1
|61813.55
|Premier Energies
|935.45
|5.15
|0.55
|1387.1
|801.6
|42167.69
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|150.25
|-1.65
|-1.09
|310.0
|124.5
|40383.66
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹347.0, 18.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE touched a high of 291.95 & a low of 286.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|293.05
|Support 1
|287.75
|Resistance 2
|295.15
|Support 2
|284.55
|Resistance 3
|298.35
|Support 3
|282.45
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Today, the share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE increased by 0.85%, reaching ₹289.75, while its competitors show a mixed performance. Companies like Waaree Energies and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are experiencing declines, whereas Bharti Hexacom and Premier Energies are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.68% and 0.48%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Hexacom
|1325.65
|3.35
|0.25
|1606.2
|755.2
|66236.28
|Waaree Energies
|2246.0
|-9.5
|-0.42
|3740.75
|2030.0
|64523.8
|Jsw Infrastructure
|289.75
|2.45
|0.85
|361.0
|218.1
|60847.55
|Premier Energies
|930.65
|0.35
|0.04
|1387.1
|801.6
|41951.31
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|150.7
|-1.2
|-0.79
|310.0
|124.5
|40504.61
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at ₹290.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹275.63 and ₹294.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹275.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 294.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has increased by 1.95%, currently trading at ₹292.90. Over the past year, the stock has seen a gain of 19.31%, reaching ₹292.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22907.60 during the same one-year period. Please note that the data is accurate up until October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.39%
|3 Months
|-4.06%
|6 Months
|-15.19%
|YTD
|-9.65%
|1 Year
|19.31%
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|294.53
|Support 1
|275.63
|Resistance 2
|300.87
|Support 2
|263.07
|Resistance 3
|313.43
|Support 3
|256.73
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹347.0, 20.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 87.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 350 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹288.30 & ₹269.40 yesterday to end at ₹288.20. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.