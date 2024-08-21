JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹314.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹313.7. The stock reached a high of ₹315.3 and a low of ₹310.45. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹64,687.74 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹361 and a low of ₹141.75. The trading volume on BSE was 113,116 shares.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|315.62
|Support 1
|310.77
|Resistance 2
|317.88
|Support 2
|308.18
|Resistance 3
|320.47
|Support 3
|305.92
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹282.0, 10.0% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1034 k & BSE volume was 118 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹315.3 & ₹310.45 yesterday to end at ₹313.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.