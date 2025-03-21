Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 4.16 %. The stock closed at 295.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 308 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 291 and closed at 287.30, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 296.85 and a low of 286.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 62,097.05 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 361 and a low of 218.10. The trading volume on BSE was 217,036 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:35 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE touched a high of 309.95 & a low of 305.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1310.03Support 1305.88
Resistance 2312.07Support 2303.77
Resistance 3314.18Support 3301.73
21 Mar 2025, 10:11 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:55 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Stock Peers

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE increased by 4.77% today, reaching 309.80, amid a mixed performance among its peers. Companies like Vishal Mega Mart and Premier Energies are experiencing declines, while Swiggy and Waaree Energies are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded increases of 0.22% and 0.31%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Swiggy355.050.70.2617.0317.1580406.07
Waaree Energies2259.38.750.393740.752030.064905.89
Jsw Infrastructure309.814.14.77361.0218.165058.05
Vishal Mega Mart100.1-0.1-0.1126.8596.0545561.15
Premier Energies929.0-19.15-2.021387.1801.641876.94
21 Mar 2025, 09:32 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹308, up 4.16% from yesterday's ₹295.70

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The current market price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has surpassed the first resistance of 299.35 & second resistance of 303.2 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 309.55. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 309.55 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

21 Mar 2025, 09:18 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has increased by 1.98%, currently trading at 301.55. Over the past year, the stock has seen a substantial rise of 26.39%, reaching 301.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an 8.84% increase, reaching 23190.65 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.65%
3 Months-2.16%
6 Months-9.31%
YTD-7.01%
1 Year26.39%
21 Mar 2025, 08:46 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1299.35Support 1289.15
Resistance 2303.2Support 2282.8
Resistance 3309.55Support 3278.95
21 Mar 2025, 08:31 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 347.0, 17.35% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7777
    Buy3332
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell0.000.0011
21 Mar 2025, 08:16 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3167 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 217 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹287.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 296.85 & 286.65 yesterday to end at 295.70. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.