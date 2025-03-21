JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹291 and closed at ₹287.30, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹296.85 and a low of ₹286.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹62,097.05 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹361 and a low of ₹218.10. The trading volume on BSE was 217,036 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE touched a high of 309.95 & a low of 305.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|310.03
|Support 1
|305.88
|Resistance 2
|312.07
|Support 2
|303.77
|Resistance 3
|314.18
|Support 3
|301.73
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE increased by 4.77% today, reaching ₹309.80, amid a mixed performance among its peers. Companies like Vishal Mega Mart and Premier Energies are experiencing declines, while Swiggy and Waaree Energies are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded increases of 0.22% and 0.31%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Swiggy
|355.05
|0.7
|0.2
|617.0
|317.15
|80406.07
|Waaree Energies
|2259.3
|8.75
|0.39
|3740.75
|2030.0
|64905.89
|Jsw Infrastructure
|309.8
|14.1
|4.77
|361.0
|218.1
|65058.05
|Vishal Mega Mart
|100.1
|-0.1
|-0.1
|126.85
|96.05
|45561.15
|Premier Energies
|929.0
|-19.15
|-2.02
|1387.1
|801.6
|41876.94
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: The current market price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has surpassed the first resistance of ₹299.35 & second resistance of ₹303.2 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹309.55. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹309.55 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has increased by 1.98%, currently trading at ₹301.55. Over the past year, the stock has seen a substantial rise of 26.39%, reaching ₹301.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an 8.84% increase, reaching 23190.65 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.65%
|3 Months
|-2.16%
|6 Months
|-9.31%
|YTD
|-7.01%
|1 Year
|26.39%
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|299.35
|Support 1
|289.15
|Resistance 2
|303.2
|Support 2
|282.8
|Resistance 3
|309.55
|Support 3
|278.95
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹347.0, 17.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 217 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹296.85 & ₹286.65 yesterday to end at ₹295.70. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.