JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹312.6 and closed slightly lower at ₹312.55. The stock reached a high of ₹318 and a low of ₹310.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹64,811.6 crore. Trading volume on the BSE was 85,858 shares. The stock's 52-week high is ₹361, while the 52-week low is ₹141.75.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1160 k & BSE volume was 85 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹318 & ₹310.75 yesterday to end at ₹313.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.