JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2024, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 312.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 313.95 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 312.6 and closed slightly lower at 312.55. The stock reached a high of 318 and a low of 310.75. The market capitalization stood at 64,811.6 crore. Trading volume on the BSE was 85,858 shares. The stock's 52-week high is 361, while the 52-week low is 141.75.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 1246 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1136 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1160 k & BSE volume was 85 k.

22 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹312.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 318 & 310.75 yesterday to end at 313.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

