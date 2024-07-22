Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 22 Jul 2024, by -6.13 %. The stock closed at 336.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 315.7 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure opened at 316.1 and closed at 336.3. The stock reached a high of 327.55 and a low of 311. The market capitalization was 64,766.2 crore. The 52-week high was at 361 and the low was at 141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 628,087 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:50 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1326.6Support 1310.05
Resistance 2335.35Support 2302.25
Resistance 3343.15Support 3293.5
22 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 1524 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4827 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1453 k & BSE volume was 71 k.

22 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹336.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 327.55 & 311 yesterday to end at 315.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

