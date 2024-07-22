JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹316.1 and closed at ₹336.3. The stock reached a high of ₹327.55 and a low of ₹311. The market capitalization was ₹64,766.2 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹361 and the low was at ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the day was 628,087 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|326.6
|Support 1
|310.05
|Resistance 2
|335.35
|Support 2
|302.25
|Resistance 3
|343.15
|Support 3
|293.5
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1453 k & BSE volume was 71 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹327.55 & ₹311 yesterday to end at ₹315.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.