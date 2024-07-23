JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Shares Surge in Positive Trading Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹318.3 and closed at ₹315.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹320.5, while the low was ₹308. The market capitalization stands at ₹65104.7 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹361 and ₹141.75, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 385,073 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at ₹322.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹310.07 and ₹322.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹310.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 322.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has increased by 1.04% and is currently trading at ₹320.65. However, over the past year, the price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares has dropped by -99999.99% to ₹320.65. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.59% to 24509.25 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.41%
|3 Months
|20.01%
|6 Months
|48.27%
|YTD
|52.4%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|322.57
|Support 1
|310.07
|Resistance 2
|327.78
|Support 2
|302.78
|Resistance 3
|335.07
|Support 3
|297.57
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1453 k & BSE volume was 71 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹320.5 & ₹308 yesterday to end at ₹317.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.