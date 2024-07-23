Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Shares Surge in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 23 Jul 2024, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 317.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 322.25 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at 318.3 and closed at 315.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 320.5, while the low was 308. The market capitalization stands at 65104.7 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 361 and 141.75, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 385,073 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹322.25, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹317.35

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at 322.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 310.07 and 322.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 310.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 322.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has increased by 1.04% and is currently trading at 320.65. However, over the past year, the price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares has dropped by -99999.99% to 320.65. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.59% to 24509.25 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.41%
3 Months20.01%
6 Months48.27%
YTD52.4%
1 Year-99999.99%
23 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1322.57Support 1310.07
Resistance 2327.78Support 2302.78
Resistance 3335.07Support 3297.57
23 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy3322
Buy1111
Hold0111
Sell1000
Strong Sell1111
23 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 1524 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4827 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1453 k & BSE volume was 71 k.

23 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹315.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 320.5 & 308 yesterday to end at 317.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

