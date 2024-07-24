JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹322.9 and closed at ₹317.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹332.2 while the low was ₹310.25. The market capitalization stands at ₹68,032.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹361 and ₹141.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 330,736 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1453 k & BSE volume was 71 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹332.2 & ₹310.25 yesterday to end at ₹329.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.