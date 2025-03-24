JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹295.80 and closed slightly lower at ₹295.70. The stock reached a high of ₹314.75 and a low of ₹295.75, reflecting some volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹65,677.55 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹361, while the low is ₹218.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 350,092 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE touched a high of 319.5 & a low of 316.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|318.97
|Support 1
|315.57
|Resistance 2
|320.93
|Support 2
|314.13
|Resistance 3
|322.37
|Support 3
|312.17
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates:
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Stock Peers
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Today, the share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has increased by 1.66%, reaching ₹317.95, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Swiggy, Waaree Energies, Vishal Mega Mart, and Ind Renewable Energy Development Agency are also experiencing upward trends. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Swiggy
|353.9
|3.4
|0.97
|617.0
|317.15
|80145.63
|Waaree Energies
|2388.8
|34.0
|1.44
|3740.75
|2030.0
|68626.21
|Jsw Infrastructure
|317.95
|5.2
|1.66
|361.0
|218.1
|66769.55
|Vishal Mega Mart
|103.25
|1.1
|1.08
|126.85
|96.05
|46994.89
|Ind Renwble Enrgy Dev Agency
|160.35
|5.45
|3.52
|310.0
|124.5
|43098.31
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹317.05, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹312.75
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at ₹317.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹301.33 and ₹318.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹301.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 318.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has increased by 0.30%, currently trading at ₹313.70. Over the past year, the price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares has appreciated by 32.29% to reach ₹313.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, rising to 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|18.35%
|3 Months
|2.83%
|6 Months
|-7.02%
|YTD
|-1.64%
|1 Year
|32.29%
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|318.23
|Support 1
|301.33
|Resistance 2
|324.02
|Support 2
|290.22
|Resistance 3
|335.13
|Support 3
|284.43
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹347.0, 10.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|2
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3408 k
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 102.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 350 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹295.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹314.75 & ₹295.75 yesterday to end at ₹312.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend