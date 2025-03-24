Explore
LIVE UPDATES

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2025, 10:34 AM IST
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 312.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 317.05 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 295.80 and closed slightly lower at 295.70. The stock reached a high of 314.75 and a low of 295.75, reflecting some volatility. With a market capitalization of 65,677.55 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 361, while the low is 218.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 350,092 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:34:45 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE touched a high of 319.5 & a low of 316.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1318.97Support 1315.57
Resistance 2320.93Support 2314.13
Resistance 3322.37Support 3312.17
24 Mar 2025, 10:13:14 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:54:30 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Stock Peers

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: Today, the share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has increased by 1.66%, reaching 317.95, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Swiggy, Waaree Energies, Vishal Mega Mart, and Ind Renewable Energy Development Agency are also experiencing upward trends. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Swiggy353.93.40.97617.0317.1580145.63
Waaree Energies2388.834.01.443740.752030.068626.21
Jsw Infrastructure317.955.21.66361.0218.166769.55
Vishal Mega Mart103.251.11.08126.8596.0546994.89
Ind Renwble Enrgy Dev Agency160.355.453.52310.0124.543098.31
24 Mar 2025, 09:35:14 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹317.05, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹312.75

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at 317.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 301.33 and 318.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 301.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 318.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:20:28 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE has increased by 0.30%, currently trading at 313.70. Over the past year, the price of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE shares has appreciated by 32.29% to reach 313.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, rising to 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week18.35%
3 Months2.83%
6 Months-7.02%
YTD-1.64%
1 Year32.29%
24 Mar 2025, 08:45:32 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1318.23Support 1301.33
Resistance 2324.02Support 2290.22
Resistance 3335.13Support 3284.43
24 Mar 2025, 08:31:37 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 347.0, 10.95% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7777
    Buy2332
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell0.000.0011
24 Mar 2025, 08:17:05 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3408 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 102.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 350 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:02:42 AM IST

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹295.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 314.75 & 295.75 yesterday to end at 312.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

