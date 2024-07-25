JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹331 and closed at ₹326.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹339.7 and the low was ₹328.3. The market capitalization stands at 69879.69 cr with a 52-week high of ₹361 and a low of ₹141.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 259,735 shares on that day.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|341.97
|Support 1
|330.57
|Resistance 2
|346.53
|Support 2
|323.73
|Resistance 3
|353.37
|Support 3
|319.17
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1453 k & BSE volume was 71 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹339.7 & ₹328.3 yesterday to end at ₹338.5. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend