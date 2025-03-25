Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 312.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 313.25 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 313.50 and closed slightly lower at 312.75. The stock reached a high of 324.25 and a low of 310.30 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 65,782.55 crore, with a 52-week high of 361.00 and a low of 218.10. A total of 87,910 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:15 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3439 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 87 k.

25 Mar 2025, 08:04 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹312.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 324.25 & 310.30 yesterday to end at 313.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

