JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹313.50 and closed slightly lower at ₹312.75. The stock reached a high of ₹324.25 and a low of ₹310.30 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹65,782.55 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹361.00 and a low of ₹218.10. A total of 87,910 shares were traded on the BSE.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 87 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹324.25 & ₹310.30 yesterday to end at ₹313.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend