JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Shares Surge in Today's Trading

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹314.7 and closed at ₹310.55. The stock reached a high of ₹314.7 and a low of ₹311.25. The market capitalization was ₹64,574.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹361, while the 52-week low is ₹141.75. A total of 2,926 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW Infrastructure's stock experienced a range today with a low of ₹310.25 and a high of ₹314.7.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 312.02 and 310.12 in the past hour. Traders might consider employing rangebound trading strategies, such as buying around the hourly support level of 310.12 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 312.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|312.05
|Support 1
|310.95
|Resistance 2
|312.55
|Support 2
|310.35
|Resistance 3
|313.15
|Support 3
|309.85
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|312.66
|10 Days
|313.90
|20 Days
|325.81
|50 Days
|313.31
|100 Days
|280.87
|300 Days
|250.73
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Short Term and Long Term Trends
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹311.25, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹310.55
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at ₹311.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹309.13 and ₹313.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹309.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 313.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 313.7 and 310.8 levels over the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 310.8 and selling near the hourly resistance of 313.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹311.1, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹310.55
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at ₹311.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹309.13 and ₹313.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹309.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 313.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW Infrastructure's share price increased by 0.13% today, trading at ₹310.95, while its peers showed mixed performance. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency saw a decline, whereas Mankind Pharma and Tata Technologies experienced gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, rose by 0.61% and 0.67%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mankind Pharma
|2386.15
|24.75
|1.05
|2488.65
|1680.5
|95586.41
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|253.75
|-6.55
|-2.52
|310.0
|49.99
|68202.03
|JSW Infrastructure
|310.95
|0.4
|0.13
|361.0
|141.75
|63791.73
|null
|866.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1015.0
|755.2
|43300.0
|Tata Technologies
|1049.0
|12.2
|1.18
|1397.82
|970.55
|42554.63
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹310.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹314.7 & ₹311.25 yesterday to end at ₹312.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.