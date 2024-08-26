Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price Today Live Updates : JSW Infrastructure Shares Surge in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 01:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 310.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 311.25 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 314.7 and closed at 310.55. The stock reached a high of 314.7 and a low of 311.25. The market capitalization was 64,574.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 361, while the 52-week low is 141.75. A total of 2,926 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:03 PM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW Infrastructure's stock experienced a range today with a low of 310.25 and a high of 314.7.

26 Aug 2024, 12:37 PM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 312.02 and 310.12 in the past hour. Traders might consider employing rangebound trading strategies, such as buying around the hourly support level of 310.12 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 312.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1312.05Support 1310.95
Resistance 2312.55Support 2310.35
Resistance 3313.15Support 3309.85
26 Aug 2024, 12:22 PM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days312.66
10 Days313.90
20 Days325.81
50 Days313.31
100 Days280.87
300 Days250.73
26 Aug 2024, 12:21 PM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Short Term and Long Term Trends

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹311.25, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹310.55

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at 311.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 309.13 and 313.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 309.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 313.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 313.7 and 310.8 levels over the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 310.8 and selling near the hourly resistance of 313.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1312.02Support 1310.12
Resistance 2313.03Support 2309.23
Resistance 3313.92Support 3308.22
26 Aug 2024, 11:22 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE trading at ₹311.1, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹310.55

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE share price is at 311.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 309.13 and 313.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 309.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 313.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:10 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW Infrastructure's share price increased by 0.13% today, trading at 310.95, while its peers showed mixed performance. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency saw a decline, whereas Mankind Pharma and Tata Technologies experienced gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, rose by 0.61% and 0.67%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Mankind Pharma2386.1524.751.052488.651680.595586.41
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency253.75-6.55-2.52310.049.9968202.03
JSW Infrastructure310.950.40.13361.0141.7563791.73
null866.00.00.01015.0755.243300.0
Tata Technologies1049.012.21.181397.82970.5542554.63
26 Aug 2024, 09:25 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹310.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 314.7 & 311.25 yesterday to end at 312.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.