JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹314.7 and closed at ₹310.55. The stock reached a high of ₹314.7 and a low of ₹308.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹63,882.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹361 and ₹141.75, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 38,657 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|313.13
|Support 1
|307.33
|Resistance 2
|316.82
|Support 2
|305.22
|Resistance 3
|318.93
|Support 3
|301.53
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹321.0, 3.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 740 k & BSE volume was 38 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹314.7 & ₹308.9 yesterday to end at ₹309.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.