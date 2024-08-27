Hello User
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price went down today, 27 Aug 2024, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 310.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 309.45 per share. Investors should monitor JSW INFRASTRUCTURE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at 314.7 and closed at 310.55. The stock reached a high of 314.7 and a low of 308.9. The market capitalization stood at 63,882.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 361 and 141.75, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 38,657 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1313.13Support 1307.33
Resistance 2316.82Support 2305.22
Resistance 3318.93Support 3301.53
27 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 321.0, 3.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1011
    Hold0001
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell1111
27 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE volume yesterday was 779 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1061 k

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 740 k & BSE volume was 38 k.

27 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: JSW INFRASTRUCTURE closed at ₹310.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 314.7 & 308.9 yesterday to end at 309.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

