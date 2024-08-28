JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹310.5 and closed at ₹309.25. The stock reached a high of ₹334.9 and a low of ₹310.5. The market capitalization was ₹68,641.05 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹361, while the 52-week low is ₹141.75. The trading volume on the BSE was 754,195 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 476.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 754 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹334.9 & ₹310.5 yesterday to end at ₹332.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend