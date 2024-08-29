JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Infrastructure opened at ₹335.5 and closed at ₹332.5. The stock reached a high of ₹336.85 and a low of ₹328.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹68,114.63 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹361 and ₹141.75, respectively. The BSE volume was 302,277 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW INFRASTRUCTURE on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|335.32
|Support 1
|327.22
|Resistance 2
|340.13
|Support 2
|323.93
|Resistance 3
|343.42
|Support 3
|319.12
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹321.0, 2.71% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 476.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 754 k.
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹336.85 & ₹328.75 yesterday to end at ₹329.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend